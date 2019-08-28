UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Sees Minsk's Possible Purchase Of US Oil As Matter Of Economical Viability

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:32 PM

Kremlin Sees Minsk's Possible Purchase of US Oil as Matter of Economical Viability

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Minsk's possible purchasing of US oil was a matter of economical viability, commenting on media reports that Belarus was looking into buying oil from the United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Minsk's possible purchasing of US oil was a matter of economical viability, commenting on media reports that Belarus was looking into buying oil from the United States.

"As for purchasing oil, this is a matter of economical viability, just like gas, you know ... Every country makes its own decision," Peskov told reporters.

