MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Minsk's possible purchasing of US oil was a matter of economical viability, commenting on media reports that Belarus was looking into buying oil from the United States.

"As for purchasing oil, this is a matter of economical viability, just like gas, you know ... Every country makes its own decision," Peskov told reporters.