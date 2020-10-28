UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Sees No Need To Provide Financial Help To Business: Economy Works Despite Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:51 PM

Kremlin Sees No Need to Provide Financial Help to Business: Economy Works Despite Pandemic

The Kremlin does not currently see any need to provide financial support to Russian enterprises, as the economy keeps operating despite the coronavirus pandemic, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Kremlin does not currently see any need to provide financial support to Russian enterprises, as the economy keeps operating despite the coronavirus pandemic, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"There is currently no situation related to economic shutdown. The economy keeps working ... All the economic operators ... or like we say it in Russian, companies and enterprises, keep working. So they are functioning, and there is no need in such steps," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin believes it is necessary to provide financial assistance.

The uninterrupted operation of the Russian economy has become possible thanks to the previously implemented measures against the pandemic, the Kremlin spokesman went on to say.

When asked if the government has made a decision to abstain from "blocking" the economy amid the surge in new coronavirus cases, Peskov stressed that citizens' health and safety is always a priority.

"The response center keeps working, regions keep working. They make decisions that depend on the developments. As we have repeatedly said, the measures that were introduced earlier make us feel much more confident now than in the past months," Peskov told reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Marrium Aurangzeb lambast PTI govt over high infla ..

2 minutes ago

Italy probes Google over abuse of market position

4 minutes ago

Vietnam mobilizes 250K troops to combat 'worst' st ..

4 minutes ago

After 'forced disappearance', Venezuela confirms a ..

4 minutes ago

France Takes Note of Putin's Proposals on INF, Exp ..

4 minutes ago

Macao's inward direct investment surges by 167.8 p ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.