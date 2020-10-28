Kremlin Sees No Need to Provide Financial Help to Business: Economy Works Despite Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Kremlin does not currently see any need to provide financial support to Russian enterprises, as the economy keeps operating despite the coronavirus pandemic, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"There is currently no situation related to economic shutdown. The economy keeps working ... All the economic operators ... or like we say it in Russian, companies and enterprises, keep working. So they are functioning, and there is no need in such steps," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin believes it is necessary to provide financial assistance.

The uninterrupted operation of the Russian economy has become possible thanks to the previously implemented measures against the pandemic, the Kremlin spokesman went on to say.

When asked if the government has made a decision to abstain from "blocking" the economy amid the surge in new coronavirus cases, Peskov stressed that citizens' health and safety is always a priority.

"The response center keeps working, regions keep working. They make decisions that depend on the developments. As we have repeatedly said, the measures that were introduced earlier make us feel much more confident now than in the past months," Peskov told reporters.