UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Sees No Reason For President To React To Rosneft-Transneft 'Corporate' Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:46 PM

Kremlin Sees No Reason for President to React to Rosneft-Transneft 'Corporate' Dispute

The dispute between Russian oil giant Rosneft and state-owned transport monopoly Transneft is a corporate issue and does not require the Kremlin's reaction, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The dispute between Russian oil giant Rosneft and state-owned transport monopoly Transneft is a corporate issue and does not require the Kremlin's reaction, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in July, Rosneft and Transneft once again publicly exchanged accusations over the situation around the contaminated oil in the Druzhba pipeline. Rosneft said that it had been forced to reduce oil production due to Transneft's reduction in oil intake over the pipeline incident. Transneft, in turn, maintained that it had to limit oil intake from Rosneft after the latter had supplied it with 3.5 million tonnes of high-quality oil not registered with routing orders, which therefore has now to be stored in the pipeline system.

"These are corporate issues. This is no warrant for the president's reaction," Peskov told reporters.

The delivery of Russian oil to Eastern Europe through the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily halted in late April after it was discovered that the fuel was contaminated with organic chlorides. Clean oil supplies were restored in full on July 1.

Investigators suspect the tainted oil was poured into the pipeline by a group of individuals who wanted to cover up their theft of pure oil. Several people are currently being investigated as part of the case.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Oil April July From Million

Recent Stories

'Alexa, my head hurts': UK health service signs up ..

1 minute ago

Iran's Rouhani warns UK of tanker seizure 'consequ ..

1 minute ago

Bulgaria to buy eight F-16 US fighter jets

1 minute ago

Delegation of Opposition Lawmakers From Georgia to ..

2 minutes ago

U.S. natural gas production, export to increase in ..

6 minutes ago

Six power pilferers booked in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.