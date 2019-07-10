Kremlin Sees No Reason for President to React to Rosneft-Transneft 'Corporate' Dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The dispute between Russian oil giant Rosneft and state-owned transport monopoly Transneft is a corporate issue and does not require the Kremlin's reaction, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The dispute between Russian oil giant Rosneft and state-owned transport monopoly Transneft is a corporate issue and does not require the Kremlin's reaction, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in July, Rosneft and Transneft once again publicly exchanged accusations over the situation around the contaminated oil in the Druzhba pipeline. Rosneft said that it had been forced to reduce oil production due to Transneft's reduction in oil intake over the pipeline incident. Transneft, in turn, maintained that it had to limit oil intake from Rosneft after the latter had supplied it with 3.5 million tonnes of high-quality oil not registered with routing orders, which therefore has now to be stored in the pipeline system.

"These are corporate issues. This is no warrant for the president's reaction," Peskov told reporters.

The delivery of Russian oil to Eastern Europe through the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily halted in late April after it was discovered that the fuel was contaminated with organic chlorides. Clean oil supplies were restored in full on July 1.

Investigators suspect the tainted oil was poured into the pipeline by a group of individuals who wanted to cover up their theft of pure oil. Several people are currently being investigated as part of the case.