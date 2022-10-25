UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Sees No Reason To Fear That Turkey May Abuse Position In Gas Market

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin Sees No Reason to Fear That Turkey May Abuse Position in Gas Market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The Kremlin sees no reason to fear that Turkey may abuse its dominant position in the gas market, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Our Turkish partners understand this, we understand this too, so we see no grounds for such concern here," Peskov said, answering whether there were risks that Turkey might abuse its position, being one of the largest recipients of Russian gas.

"There is a conjuncture, a global environment for gas trade, and, of course, no one is going to go beyond the limits of reason," he added.

