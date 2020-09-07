UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Sees No Risk Of Germany Blocking Nord Stream 2 Project

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 03:18 PM

Kremlin Sees No Risk of Germany Blocking Nord Stream 2 Project

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Kremlin sees no risk of Germany blocking the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe, given the multiple statements against the suspension of the project, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We follow these statements. We see that each time such a statement is released, two more statements emerge, which slam such offers as absurd," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the calls for suspending the project.

"No," Peskov added, when asked whether the Kremlin sees any risk of Germany blocking the Nord Stream 2 construction.

