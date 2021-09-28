Kremlin Sees Nothing Illegal in Russian Private Military Firms Providing Consultations

There is nothing illegal in the fact that Russian private military companies provide consultations and security services, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) There is nothing illegal in the fact that Russian private military companies provide consultations and security services, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"In this case, indeed, we do not have any provisions in the legislation that would regulate this activity, but on the other hand, there are a number of companies that provide various kinds of consulting and security services, including outside our country.

And there is nothing contrary to our legislation in a number of these services," Peskov told reporters when asked whether President Vladimir Putin believes a law regulating the activity of private military companies is needed.

When asked a clarifying question about whether, in Putin's opinion, there are now contradictions with the article of mercenarism, Peskov noted that this topic was not currently on the president's agenda.