Open Menu

Kremlin Slams Western 'pressure' On Chinese Banks Over Russia Payments

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Kremlin slams Western 'pressure' on Chinese banks over Russia payments

The Kremlin on Thursday slammed the West for putting "unprecedented pressure" on Chinese banks accepting payments from Russia, admitting there were some "problems" with cross-border transactions

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Kremlin on Thursday slammed the West for putting "unprecedented pressure" on Chinese banks accepting payments from Russia, admitting there were some "problems" with cross-border transactions.

Citing Russian financial sources, the state-owned Izvestia newspaper reported Thursday that some Chinese lenders had stopped accepting payments in Chinese yuan from Russian companies.

"The unprecedented US and EU pressure on China continues... this creates certain problems," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, when asked about the reports.

Officials in Washington and Brussels are targeting companies and banks in third countries they say are helping Russia avoid Western sanctions by trading and executing payments.

Izvestia said Chinese lenders Ping An Bank and Bank of Ningbo had stopped accepting payments in Chinese yuan from Russia, alongside several smaller banks.

Last month, Russian media reported that the Zhejiang Chouzhou Commercial Bank -- one of the main banks for Russian exporters -- had informed clients that it had suspended all transactions with Russia.

Beijing has become Moscow's most important economic ally since Russia launched its military offensive on Ukraine in February 2022, with trade surging between the two countries.

Bilateral trade hit $240.1 billion in 2023 -- a 26 percent annual increase -- according to Chinese customs data.

Peskov said Western pressure would not "become a barrier to the further development of our trade relations."

He said the two countries could "overcome these obstacles" and cited the "special nature" of relations between Beijing and Moscow.

The Chinese yuan is used to settle more than a third of all Russian exports, up from 0.4 percent before the conflict, according to Russian Central Bank chief Elvria Nabiullina.

Western sanctions on Moscow's banks and financial institutions have hampered the ability of Russian companies to trade internationally in dollars and euros.

bur/ach/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia China Washington Bank Brussels Ningbo Beijing February Media All From Billion

Recent Stories

DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on ..

DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals

6 minutes ago
 KP Govt to launch work place-based technical train ..

KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM

6 minutes ago
 Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, ..

Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence

6 minutes ago
 KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for t ..

KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for technical education

6 minutes ago
 India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan ..

India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan 'serve election purpose': Chin ..

8 minutes ago
 296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ..

296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ASI

8 minutes ago
Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on In ..

Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on Int'l Forest Day

8 minutes ago
 Gang busted; cash, 3 stolen motorbikes recovered

Gang busted; cash, 3 stolen motorbikes recovered

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt urged to take steps for preservin ..

Balochistan govt urged to take steps for preserving forests

8 minutes ago
 Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed

Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed

23 minutes ago
 Anti encroachment drive, RCB confiscate four truck ..

Anti encroachment drive, RCB confiscate four truckloads

23 minutes ago
 PSF invites research proposals under CRP

PSF invites research proposals under CRP

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business