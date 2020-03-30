Kremlin Spokesman Declines to Comment on Rosneft Selling Venezuelan Assets

Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, on Monday declined to comment on Rosneft oil company selling its Venezuelan assets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, on Monday declined to comment on Rosneft oil company selling its Venezuelan assets.

The Russian oil company said Saturday that it was stopping all activities in Venezuela and selling all of the relevant assets to a company fully owned by the Russian government.

In exchange, Rosneft will receive 9.6 percent of its own shares.

"I am not commenting on anything regarding Rosneft," Peskov told reporters.