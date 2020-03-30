UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Spokesman Declines To Comment On Rosneft Selling Venezuelan Assets

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:52 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Declines to Comment on Rosneft Selling Venezuelan Assets

Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, on Monday declined to comment on Rosneft oil company selling its Venezuelan assets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, on Monday declined to comment on Rosneft oil company selling its Venezuelan assets.

The Russian oil company said Saturday that it was stopping all activities in Venezuela and selling all of the relevant assets to a company fully owned by the Russian government.

In exchange, Rosneft will receive 9.6 percent of its own shares.

"I am not commenting on anything regarding Rosneft," Peskov told reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Company Oil Venezuela All Government

Recent Stories

Goods transport, fleet operators movement to hit h ..

46 seconds ago

Nearly 4 in 5 Pakistanis (78%) say they are willin ..

4 minutes ago

DC for ensuring flour supply at sale points

34 seconds ago

Expert urges elderly to exercise amid COVID-19 pan ..

35 seconds ago

Moscow Mayor Agreed Anti-Coronavirus Measures With ..

37 seconds ago

Only 20% of New Coronavirus Patients in Moscow Rec ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.