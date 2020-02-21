Kremlin Spokesman Declines to Disclose Details of Putin-Lukashenko Talks on Oil

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to disclose the details of phone talks on oil contracts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, held earlier Friday.

According to Lukashenko, Putin has suggested compensating Minsk over Russian tax maneuver, which would keep financial terms of its oil contracts with Russia the same as last year. Lukashenko said Putin suggested compensating Minsk in the amount of $300 million, partly at the expense of oil companies' premium.

"The supplies of Russian oil, the prices were discussed during the phone talks ... This topic was discussed today by the two presidents, I cannot disclose the details," Peskov said, when asked to confirm Lukashenko's words about compensation.

According to Peskov, the work on oil contracts continues.

The supplies to Belarus are carried out by oil companies rather than the state, and the companies have had a chance to voice their opinions on prices and discounts at a recent meeting with deputy head of the presidential administration Dmitry Kozak, the spokesman said.

"Of course, there is no question of these companies being forced into unprofitable terms that would go against the Russian and international market prices," Peskov said.