Kremlin Spokesman Does Not Rule Out Direct Financial Assistance Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out the possibility of direct financial assistance during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Assistance may be either direct or indirect, and it is not yet known what is better," Peskov said in an interview with RTVI.

"The main thing is to make it possible for the economic life to continue. Now all support measures are aimed precisely at that," he said when asked whether direct financial assistance was possible.