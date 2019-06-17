Kremlin Spokesman Says No Information on Possible Putin-May Talks at G20 Summit Yet

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Kremlin spokesman declined on Monday to comment on the possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan, saying that there was no such information yet.

The Guardian newspaper has reported that London and Moscow are mulling the possibility of Putin-May meeting on the sidelines of the summit, which the Japanese city of Osaka will host from June 28-29.

"There is no information on this matter yet, and I cannot comment this anyhow.

You know that the president has held meetings with representatives of the UK business. The participants of these meetings have really noted that it is absurd to have such 'reduced' relations. The most important thing is that this contradicts the interests of the Russian and the UK business. This has really been discussed, but I cannot provide any specific information on the possible meeting," Peskov told reporters.