Kremlin Spokesman Says Putin's Health Condition Normal

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:11 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin's health condition is normal, he has just finished a meeting on the economy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday

"Everything is normal. A meeting on economic matters has just finished," Peskov said, when asked if Putin feels fine.

