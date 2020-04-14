Russian President Vladimir Putin's health condition is normal, he has just finished a meeting on the economy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's health condition is normal, he has just finished a meeting on the economy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Everything is normal. A meeting on economic matters has just finished," Peskov said, when asked if Putin feels fine.