Kremlin Spokesman Says Situation in Russian Economy Was Skillfully Buffered

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the situation in the Russian economy was skillfully buffered so no one felt any serious changes after the imposition of Western sanctions.

"COVID plus the terrible sanctions blow that followed after the start of the special military operation (in Ukraine).

We didn't collapse. Everything was skillfully cushioned - so that actually no one felt anything," Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

He said Russia's economy will enter the growth trajectory in 2024-2025.