Kremlin Spokesman Slams US Steps Against Nord Stream 2 as Unfair Competition

Washington's moves against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project for carrying Russian gas to Europe can be classified as unfair competition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Washington's moves against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project for carrying Russian gas to Europe can be classified as unfair competition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The spokesman said that the United States is trying to force Russia out of the European gas market by any means.

"By using unfair methods, unjust ways, this is surely unfair competition, nothing else," Peskov said in an interview with RT Russia.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that Russia has no real competitors in the pipeline gas supply market.