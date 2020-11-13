UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Spokesman Slams US Steps Against Nord Stream 2 As Unfair Competition

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 01:09 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Slams US Steps Against Nord Stream 2 as Unfair Competition

Washington's moves against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project for carrying Russian gas to Europe can be classified as unfair competition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Washington's moves against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project for carrying Russian gas to Europe can be classified as unfair competition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The spokesman said that the United States is trying to force Russia out of the European gas market by any means.

"By using unfair methods, unjust ways, this is surely unfair competition, nothing else," Peskov said in an interview with RT Russia.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that Russia has no real competitors in the pipeline gas supply market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Washington Nord United States Gas Market

Recent Stories

PM to visit Turbat today

3 minutes ago

Enabling the poorest of the poor during crisis

8 minutes ago

PM's historic initiatives, CPEC projects reflectiv ..

1 minute ago

Germany reports 23,542 more COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

CIIE to promote Pakistan's exports to China: Ambas ..

1 minute ago

China on track to become world's largest civil avi ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.