Kremlin Warns Against Negative Assessments Over WTI May Futures' Plunge

Tue 21st April 2020 | 03:07 PM

The crash of May futures contracts is no reason to see the situation in "apocalyptic light," it was a trading-only moment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The crash of May futures contracts is no reason to see the situation in "apocalyptic light," it was a trading-only moment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"Yesterday, the prices dropped for the May futures contracts, oil prices went negative. As for this futures mayhem, this is a purely speculative moment, purely a trading thing that was linked to the end of trading date for the May futures contract," Peskov told reporters, adding that it was unnecessary to see the event in some "apocalyptic light.

The Kremlin is closely watching the oil price dynamics; the oil prices may not have a positive dynamic but they did not plunge like the futures did, the spokesman said.

"All the specialists are fully aware of the fact that this [the May futures crash] is no reason for some excessively negative assessment of the reality we are in," Peskov said.

The Russian government has plenty of resources to mitigate the negative impact of any such volatility on the country's economy, the spokesman said.

