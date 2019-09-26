UrduPoint.com
Kristalina Georgieva Named IMF Managing Director

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:55 AM

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday formally selected Kristalina Georgieva of Bulgaria to be only the second woman ever to lead the 189-member institution

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday formally selected Kristalina Georgieva of Bulgaria to be only the second woman ever to lead the 189-member institution.

The selection had been all but guaranteed after the global crisis lender said earlier this month that Georgieva, a former World Bank CEO, was the sole candidate.

In acknowledging her selection, Georgieva spoke of tempestuous times for the global economy.

"It is a huge responsibility to be at the helm of the IMF at a time when global economic growth continues to disappoint, trade tensions persist, and debt is at historically high levels," she told reporters.

"This means also dealing with issues like inequalities, climate risks and rapid technological change." Georgieva is to take up her position as managing director on October 1, replacing Christine Lagarde, who is expected to take over the European Central Bank later this year.

She inherits the helm of an institution buffeted by the rise of populism in advanced economies and escalating trade conflicts -- the largest of which has been driven by the United States, the fund's single biggest shareholder.

Her rise perpetuates Europe's long-standing control over the designation of the fund's leadership.

Georgieva, who was championed by Paris, overcame a challenge within the divided European Union from Germany, which had backed former Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire tweeted his congratulations on Wednesday, saying the IMF will "thanks to your experience be able to fulfill its role in the world economy."

