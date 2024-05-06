Open Menu

KSA, Pakistan Economic Partners, Share Common Vision: Al Mubarakon

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 08:20 PM

KSA, Pakistan economic partners, share common vision: Al Mubarakon

Saudi Assistant Minister for Investment, Ibrahim Al Mubarak said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were major economic partners and both countries have always supported each other with a common economic vision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Saudi Assistant Minister for Investment, Ibrahim Al Mubarak said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were major economic partners and both countries have always supported each other with a common economic vision.

He said that ‘Pakistan’s Diaspora including many professional and skilled workers in Saudi Arabia were playing a major role in the economic development of Saudi Arabia.

He said this while addressing at the Pakistan- Saudi Arab Investment Forum, 2024 held here on Monday.

Similarly, there are historical economic, trade and unprecedented diplomatic ties between the two countries, which are enhancing, day by day, he said and added that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had always provided support to each other for bilateral economic development.

Currently, 2 million Pakistanis are working in Saudi Arabia, including doctors, engineers and professors, Ibrahim Al Mubarak said and added that currently, most of Pakistanis are working very hard on Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and economic development.

He said Saudi companies are always ready to invest in Pakistan and contribute to its economic development.

Pakistan has resources and full of potential and Saudi investors will help in the economic development of Pakistan.

The Saudi minister said that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were major economic allies and both the countries had always supported each other on different occasions.

The Saudi Minister said that the two countries were bound in historical religious relations, which paved the way for our economic relations.

He said that the extraordinary reception and hospitality had been extended to his delegation in Pakistan, for which he was grateful to the government of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal while addressing the forum, said that at this time all the focus of the government was on business to business relations.

The commerce minister said that the government was currently carrying out economic reforms and was expecting to improve the country's economy.

Jam Kamal said that the role of the business community in the economic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was very important at this time and more focus was on negotiations and implementation of economic vision through the private sector.

He said that the visit of Saudi investors to Pakistan today was important because the private sectors of both countries had special importance in it.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Saudi Arab Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Commerce All Government Million

Recent Stories

DC for implementation of Roti, Naan's revised rate ..

DC for implementation of Roti, Naan's revised rates

14 seconds ago
 Hujra culture still alive in KP despite mushroom g ..

Hujra culture still alive in KP despite mushroom growth of social media

15 seconds ago
 Sindh University Laar Campus Hosts Sports Gala 202 ..

Sindh University Laar Campus Hosts Sports Gala 2024

17 seconds ago
 Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line

Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line

5 minutes ago
 Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th r ..

Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th round of National Women’s Tou ..

5 minutes ago
 LESCO wins Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship

LESCO wins Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship

5 minutes ago
Wafaqi Mohtsib,s Inspection team visits ITP

Wafaqi Mohtsib,s Inspection team visits ITP

5 minutes ago
 "Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Master ..

"Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Mastercard, & People Bus Service Fir ..

19 minutes ago
 Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

18 minutes ago
 Russia threatens strikes on UK military targets in ..

Russia threatens strikes on UK military targets in Ukraine 'and beyond'

17 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 338 kg drugs in nine operations

ANF recovers 338 kg drugs in nine operations

17 minutes ago
 Advanced combat strategy effectively thwart attack ..

Advanced combat strategy effectively thwart attacks, compel militants to retreat ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business