KSA Rolls Over $3 Billion Deposit For One Year: SBP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:27 PM
The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has extended for another year the term for the deposit of USD 3 billion placed with Pakistan as economic support, the central bank announced on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has extended for another year the term for the deposit of USD 3 billion placed with Pakistan as economic support, the central bank announced on Thursday.
The said amount, according to a statement issued here, has been placed with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on behalf of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and it will help in strengthening the foreign exchange reserves and contribute to the country’s economic growth and development.
The extension of the term of the deposit, maturing on 05 December 2024, “is continuation of the support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the SBP recognized adding that the $ 3 billion deposit agreement was initially signed with SFD in the year 2021 and subsequently rolled over in 2022 and 2023, after the issuance of the royal directives that reflect the continuation of the close relationship between the two brotherly countries.
Recent Stories
PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring efficient, swift services
Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide
CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals
NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector
Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under control: DC
Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landsc ..
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city ro ..
National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th
Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima
Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body
Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem
Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines
More Stories From Business
-
PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring efficient, swift services2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to $ 16.62 billion2 minutes ago
-
World Competition Day: CCP discusses progress, Challenges in market integrity59 minutes ago
-
Deputy High Commissioner Bangladesh Announces Trade Exhibition in Hyderabad5 minutes ago
-
Finance minister emphasizes policy continuity, learning from KSA’s transformation model5 minutes ago
-
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on ..52 minutes ago
-
ADB mission visits NTDC Headquarters52 minutes ago
-
IPO- PAKISTAN, P@SHA agrees to strengthen Partnership4 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister for strengthening Pak-Kazakh trade ties4 minutes ago
-
ICCI gears up for high-level energy conference to tackle energy crisis52 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb reiterates Pakistan’s resolve to successfully complete 37-month IMF programme3 hours ago
-
ADB mission reviews implementation of power transmission strengthening project Tranche-44 hours ago