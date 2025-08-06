Open Menu

KSE-100 Crosses 144,000-point Level For First Time In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2025 | 03:46 PM

KSE-100 crosses 144,000-point level for first time in Pakistan

Upward momentum strengthens through session as another jump of 801 points propels index to 143,838 points, marking yet another all-time peak

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2025) pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Wednesday continued its record-setting rally as KSE-100 Index crossed 144,000-point level for the first time in the country’s history.

Trading began on a bullish note, with the index gaining 715 points to hit a fresh high of 143,752 points. The upward momentum strengthened through the session, as another jump of 801 points propelled the index to 143,838 points, marking yet another all-time peak.

The investor enthusiasm remained strong, and by midday the index crossed the key psychological barrier of 144,000 points, reaching an unprecedented 144,105 points.

The market analysts attributed the sustained rally to renewed investor confidence driven by improving economic indicators, firm corporate earnings and optimism over anticipated policy support. They said that buoyant sentiment across key sectors — including banking, energy and fast-moving consumer goods — helped fuel the surge.

The analysts expected trading to remain positive in the near term and provided macroeconomic stability continued with the psx riding a wave of historic gains.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in internat ..

Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC

57 minutes ago
 District Administration fully engaged in maintaini ..

District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman

57 minutes ago
 Health Deptt constitutes committee  to probe comp ..

Health Deptt constitutes committee  to probe complaints in recruitment

57 minutes ago
 New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August ..

New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi

57 minutes ago
 Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq ..

Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'

57 minutes ago
 Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalis ..

Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..

57 minutes ago
Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to dere ..

Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza

57 minutes ago
 BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta

BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta

49 minutes ago
 Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinctio ..

Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree

49 minutes ago
 High Commission of Malaysia, hosts 3C Forum for MT ..

High Commission of Malaysia, hosts 3C Forum for MTCP, alumni

49 minutes ago
 SAU organizes sports competitions for female stude ..

SAU organizes sports competitions for female students under “Maraka-e-Haq” T ..

49 minutes ago
 Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar r ..

Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Pack ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business