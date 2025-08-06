KSE-100 Crosses 144,000-point Level For First Time In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2025 | 03:46 PM
Upward momentum strengthens through session as another jump of 801 points propels index to 143,838 points, marking yet another all-time peak
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2025) pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Wednesday continued its record-setting rally as KSE-100 Index crossed 144,000-point level for the first time in the country’s history.
Trading began on a bullish note, with the index gaining 715 points to hit a fresh high of 143,752 points. The upward momentum strengthened through the session, as another jump of 801 points propelled the index to 143,838 points, marking yet another all-time peak.
The investor enthusiasm remained strong, and by midday the index crossed the key psychological barrier of 144,000 points, reaching an unprecedented 144,105 points.
The market analysts attributed the sustained rally to renewed investor confidence driven by improving economic indicators, firm corporate earnings and optimism over anticipated policy support. They said that buoyant sentiment across key sectors — including banking, energy and fast-moving consumer goods — helped fuel the surge.
The analysts expected trading to remain positive in the near term and provided macroeconomic stability continued with the psx riding a wave of historic gains.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..
Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta
Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree
High Commission of Malaysia, hosts 3C Forum for MTCP, alumni
SAU organizes sports competitions for female students under “Maraka-e-Haq” T ..
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Pack ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC57 minutes ago
-
Pakpattan chamber delegation visits PCJCCI to explore Chinese cooperation2 hours ago
-
PIEDMC's board of directors meeting held2 hours ago
-
Project & Business Development Committee (PBDC) sets bold economic agenda2 hours ago
-
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) panel chief highlights Sialkot traders’ concerns2 hours ago
-
JICA delegation reaches Faisalabad for new collaborations with WASA2 hours ago
-
ADB, APTMA explore opportunities for enhancing textile exports5 hours ago
-
Bankruptcy Law to promote industrial stability: Haroon Akhtar5 hours ago
-
Long-term investment policy essential to unlock Pakistan’s economic potential5 hours ago
-
Financial literacy imperative to help youth to grow their startups: experts6 hours ago
-
Police, business community liaison may revitalise economy: FCCI president6 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon to represent Pakistan at World Expo-2025 in Japan6 hours ago