KSE-100 crosses 144,000-point level for first time in Pakistan

Upward momentum strengthens through session as another jump of 801 points propels index to 143,838 points, marking yet another all-time peak

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2025) pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Wednesday continued its record-setting rally as KSE-100 Index crossed 144,000-point level for the first time in the country’s history.

Trading began on a bullish note, with the index gaining 715 points to hit a fresh high of 143,752 points. The upward momentum strengthened through the session, as another jump of 801 points propelled the index to 143,838 points, marking yet another all-time peak.

The investor enthusiasm remained strong, and by midday the index crossed the key psychological barrier of 144,000 points, reaching an unprecedented 144,105 points.

The market analysts attributed the sustained rally to renewed investor confidence driven by improving economic indicators, firm corporate earnings and optimism over anticipated policy support. They said that buoyant sentiment across key sectors — including banking, energy and fast-moving consumer goods — helped fuel the surge.

The analysts expected trading to remain positive in the near term and provided macroeconomic stability continued with the psx riding a wave of historic gains.