KSE-100 Gains 62 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

KSE-100 gains 62 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Stock Exchange (psx) witnessed a bullish trend as KSE-100 closed at 40184.01 points as compared to 40122.50 points on the previous working day with positive change of 61.50 points (0.15%).

Head of Equity, InterMaket Securities Pvt Ltd, Raza Jaffari said while talking to APP, cements were strongly in plus but index remained flattish due to pressure in other sectors such as Power, Fertilizer and Banks.

According to pakistan stock exchange (PSE), total volume of shares traded was 458,803,401 while value of shares traded during day stood at 20,736,929,192.

As many as 400 companies transacted shares in stock market, out of total 184 recorded gains and 196 sustained losses, whereas share price of 20 companies remained unchanged during the day.

Top three companies traded were Pak Int. Bulk with volume of 35,581,500 shares, Pak Refinery with 27,569,000 and DGK Cement with 26,779,000.

Sappire Tex registered a maximum increase of 25.00 per share, closing at 850.00 while Rafhan Maize recorded a maximum decrease of 175.00 per share, closing at 8000.00

