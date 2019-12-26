UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KSE-100 Index Edge Up By 581.16 Points Amid Positive Sentiments

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 01:35 PM

KSE-100 Index edge up by 581.16 points amid positive sentiments

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed fresh hefty gains with the benchmark KSE-100 Share Index ascending by 581.16 points or 1.44 percent and rising to 40,909.48 points

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday witnessed fresh hefty gains with the benchmark KSE-100 Share Index ascending by 581.16 points or 1.44 percent and rising to 40,909.48 points.After yesterday's Christmas holiday, the market opened with 40,370.08 points amid positive sentiments among traders.On Tuesday, the Index plunged to intraday low by 504 points, before recovering to 40,354.33 points, and then closed at 40,328.32 points with a positive change of 320.03 points as compared to Monday's 40,008.29.Earlier, analysts were of the view that one of the important factors which added more turbulence towards the red index was Indian and Pakistani troops exchanging fire in some areas along the restive Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

"Negative sentiments were witnessed across the board," a report of Topline Securities had stated for Monday's sharp decline of 824 points in the stock market to close at 40,008, down 2 percent, adding the benchmark index had barely managed to maintain the 40,000-points level as the rollover week had started.Analysts had stated that the bearish trend continued with full force on the back of multiple factors, including profit taking by both local and foreign investors.Analysts were of the view that due to the apparent setting up of a conflict between the government and the judiciary, investors preferred to sell off shares.They observed slim chances of recovery in the market in the coming days and of the index crossing the 42,000-point barrier before the end of the year, as was earlier expected.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Fire Christmas Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Government Share Slim Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed’s videos with Hareem Shah, Sundal ..

12 minutes ago

Nearly 3 in 5 (58%) internet users say they do not ..

24 minutes ago

Opposition afraid of govt 's performance: Minister ..

19 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 390 bn into mark ..

26 minutes ago

Masses' problems to be resolved on priority basis: ..

19 minutes ago

NCHD introduces 'Accelerated Learning Program' in ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.