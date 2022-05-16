KSE-100 index fall more than 1000 points in intraday trade

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/Pakisatan Point News-May 16th, 2022) pakistan stock exchange witnessed negative trend as the KSE-100 index fell more than 1000 points in intraday trade.

On the other hand, U.S. Dollar is once again went up to its peak against Pakistani Rupee.

The greenback has been trading around 194 after gaining 1 Rupee 43 Paisa against the local Currency in the interbank market.