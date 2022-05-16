UrduPoint.com

KSE-100 Index Fall More Than 1000 Points In Intraday Trade

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 16, 2022 | 12:02 PM

KSE-100 index fall more than 1000 points in intraday trade

Stock market saw a bearish trend with the Index reaching 42,424, down by more than a 1000 points.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/Pakisatan Point News-May 16th, 2022) pakistan stock exchange witnessed negative trend as the KSE-100 index fell more than 1000 points in intraday trade.

At the start of the trading week, the stock market saw a bearish trend with the Index reaching 42,424, down by more than a 1000 points.

On the other hand, U.S. Dollar is once again went up to its peak against Pakistani Rupee.

The greenback has been trading around 194 after gaining 1 Rupee 43 Paisa against the local Currency in the interbank market.

