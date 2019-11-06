KSE-100 index gains 295 points to close at 35,653 points 06 Nov 2019

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday noted a bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 35,653.33 points as compared to 35,358.31 points on the last trading day, with positive change of 295.02 points (0.83%).

A total of 298,062,496 shares were traded compared to the trade of 308,484,510 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 10.529 billion compared to Rs 8.678 billion during last trading day.

In total 379 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market Friday, out of which 248 witnessed gains and 115 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were World Call Telecom with a volume of 15,795,500 shares and price per share of Rs 1.49, Fauji Cement with a volume of 15,656,500 and price per share of Rs 16.36 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 14,700,500 and price per share of Rs 3.91.

Nestle Pakistan recorded the maximum increase of Rs 314 per share, closing at Rs 6779 whereas Pak Tobacco XD was runner up with the increase of Rs 110.98 per share, closing at Rs 2393.

Philip Morris Pak recorded maximum decrease of Rs 110.28 per share, closing at Rs2580 whereas Island Textile decreases Rs 71.58 per share closing at Rs 1584.33.