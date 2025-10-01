KSE-100 Index Hits Record High, Crosses 166,000 Points
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2025 | 01:20 PM
Trading began with a sharp rally of 790 points, pushing index to a new peak of 166,283 points — the highest level in market’s history
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2025) The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) continued its bullish run on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index surging to a historic high.
Trading began with a sharp rally of 790 points, pushing the index to a new peak of 166,283 points — the highest level in the market’s history.
The positive momentum, which has dominated the market for the past two sessions, remained strong today as investor confidence fueled brisk buying activity across sectors.
Market participants attributed the surge to improved sentiment, strong corporate results, and expectations of continued economic stability.
A day earlier, the psx had also witnessed a remarkable rally, setting three successive records by crossing 164,000, 165,000, and 166,000 points for the first time in the country’s history.
Market analysts believe the bullish trend is likely to persist in the near term as investors remain optimistic about policy continuity and foreign inflows.
