UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KSE-100 Index Sustains Bullish Trend

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:24 PM

KSE-100 Index sustains bullish trend

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) sustained its bullish trend on Tuesday as KSE 100 Index surged to 41,768 points as compared to 41,699 points on previous working day with positive change of 123 points (0.3%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) sustained its bullish trend on Tuesday as KSE 100 Index surged to 41,768 points as compared to 41,699 points on previous working day with positive change of 123 points (0.3%).

A total of 253,882,830 shares were traded compared to the trade 222,325,260 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 14.5 billion compared to Rs 11.

3 billion during last trading day.

Total 371 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market on Tuesday, out of which 121 recorded gains and 233 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, FFL with a volume of 40,589,000 shares and price per share of Rs 16.81, HASCOLR1 with a volume of 35,641,500 and price per share of Rs 12.86, and UNITY with a volume of 26,213,000 and price per share of Rs 15.54.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Fauji Foods Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

IACAD releases new title for Arabic language learn ..

10 minutes ago

“Neither my father went on student visa nor he w ..

11 minutes ago

Top Afghan Security Official En Route to Iran for ..

5 minutes ago

Dialogue to focus on exploring shared prosperity t ..

5 minutes ago

Bid to smuggle weapons foiled in Kohat

5 minutes ago

Emirates appoints new Vice President for Pakistan

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.