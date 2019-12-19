UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KSE-100 Plunges 2.33%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:05 PM

KSE-100 plunges 2.33%

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday as KSE 100 Index plunged to 40,655 points as compared to 41,603 points on previous day with negative change of 948.34 points (2.33%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday as KSE 100 Index plunged to 40,655 points as compared to 41,603 points on previous day with negative change of 948.34 points (2.33%).

A total of 169,915,190 shares were traded as compared to the trade of 182,857,290 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 9.44 billion as compared to Rs 10.

3 billion during last trading day.

Total 361 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market on Thursday, out of which 34 recorded gain and 310 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, UNITY with a volume of 26,395,500 shares and price per share of Rs 14.70, HASCOLR1 with a volume of 13,217,000 and price per share of Rs 11.17, and FFL with a volume of 12,571,000 and price per share of Rs 15.29.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Fauji Foods Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Sweden exits negative interest rates after five ye ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov Says Will Meet With Japanese Foreign Minist ..

2 minutes ago

China to release 40,000 tonnes of pork reserves

2 minutes ago

Russia's Inflation Slowed Down to 3.25%, May Furth ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Energy Minister to Attend Trilateral Gas T ..

8 minutes ago

Putin Suggests Amendment Limiting Presidents to 2 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.