KSE-100 recedes after crossing 40,000 barrier

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday receded back to under 40,000 mark after crossing the barrier in around 10 months as the KSE-100 index lost 335.49 points (0.84%).

A total of 286,769,650 shares were traded during the day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 11.75 billion compared to previous day's value of 13.75 billion.

Total 381 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 143 recorded gain and 228 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were KEL with a volume of 42,806,000 shares and price per share of Rs 4.69, TRG a volume of 25,292,000 and price per share of Rs 24.58 and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 19,149,500 and price per share of Rs 11.96.