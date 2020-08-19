UrduPoint.com
KSE-100 Sheds 30 Points 19 Aug 2020

Wed 19th August 2020 | 08:36 PM

KSE-100 sheds 30 points 19 Aug 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Wednesday as KSE-100 closed at 40154.11 points as compared to 40184.01 points on the previous working day with negative change of 29.90 points (0.07%).

According to pakistan stock exchange (PSE), total volume of shares traded was 427,204,541 while value of shares traded during day stood at 18,583,157,507.

As many as 400 companies transacted shares in stock market, out of total 157 recorded gains and 223 sustained losses, whereas share price of 20 companies remained unchanged during the day.

Top three companies traded were Pak Int. Bulk with volume of 26,242,500 shares, TRG Pak Ltd with 22,655,500 and Power Cement (R) with 20,205,500.

Bhanero Tex registered a maximum increase of 69.37 per share, closing at 994.37 while Unilever Foods recorded a maximum decrease of 100.00 per share, closing at 9600.00.

