KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

Around 9:30 am, the index saw a boost of 525 points, reaching 59,425 points.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2023) In a historic move, the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) experienced a significant surge, with the KSE-100 crossing the 59,000 mark on Friday morning.

This marks the third consecutive day of a bullish trend on the PSX, indicating a restored confidence among investors.

Analysts attribute this upward momentum to the potential agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reflecting positively on market sentiment.

The psx concluded Thursday with a gain of 701 points, closing at 58,900 points.