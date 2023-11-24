Open Menu

KSE-100 Tops 59,000 Points On Investor Confidence

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 24, 2023 | 04:45 PM

KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

Around 9:30 am, the index saw a boost of 525 points, reaching 59,425 points.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2023) In a historic move, the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) experienced a significant surge, with the KSE-100 crossing the 59,000 mark on Friday morning.

Around 9:30 am, the index saw a boost of 525 points, reaching 59,425 points.

This marks the third consecutive day of a bullish trend on the PSX, indicating a restored confidence among investors.

Analysts attribute this upward momentum to the potential agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reflecting positively on market sentiment.

The psx concluded Thursday with a gain of 701 points, closing at 58,900 points.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Agreement Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about r ..

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about rich Islamic history, culture

29 minutes ago
 LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsib ..

LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsible for smog

2 hours ago
 Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians f ..

Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians for medical treatment

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with st ..

Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with star-studded Qawali night

4 hours ago
 Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ ..

Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ favorite: Bugti

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooper ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooperation

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

8 hours ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

17 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

17 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

17 hours ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business