KSE Plunges 2300 Points Amid Political Uncertainty

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 09, 2024 | 03:22 PM

As trading commenced at the Karachi Stock Exchange, shareholders initiated a wave of selling, causing the KSE-100 index to plummet by 2,362 points, marking a decline of 3.7 percent.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2024) pakistan stock exchange witnessed a significant downturn on Friday, with the KSE-100 index dropping by 2300 points, reflecting the unease among investors due to the uncertain political situation.

The prolonged delay in the announcement of election results has significantly dampened investor sentiment, resulting in a notable 3.7 percent decrease in the benchmark index at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

It is noteworthy that earlier in February, the KSE-100 index had surged by 344 points, reaching 64143 before the elections, and on February 6, the market had witnessed a gain of 796 points.

More Stories From Business