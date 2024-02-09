KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2024) pakistan stock exchange witnessed a significant downturn on Friday, with the KSE-100 index dropping by 2300 points, reflecting the unease among investors due to the uncertain political situation.

The prolonged delay in the announcement of election results has significantly dampened investor sentiment, resulting in a notable 3.7 percent decrease in the benchmark index at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

It is noteworthy that earlier in February, the KSE-100 index had surged by 344 points, reaching 64143 before the elections, and on February 6, the market had witnessed a gain of 796 points.