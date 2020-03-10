KSE recorded decrease of 19% in FY 2018-19: SECP report

The KSE-100 index began the year at 41,910.90 points and ended at 33,901.58 on June 28, 2019, recorded a decrease of almost 19% since the beginning of the year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The KSE-100 index began the year at 41,910.90 points and ended at 33,901.58 on June 28, 2019, recorded a decrease of almost 19% since the beginning of the year.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) annual report, the market touched its lowest level, 32,354.06 on May 20, 2019 and recorded its highest level of 43,638.77 on July 31, 2018.

The average daily turnover was 155.205 million shares and 36.8 million shares in ready and futures market, respectively.

Fiscal year 2018-19 initially witnessed a steady decline followed by partial recovery that lost its impact towards the end, report added.

A total of 544 companies with accumulated paid up capital of Rs1,340.2698 billion are listed on the pakistan stock exchange as on June 30, 2019 with a market capitalization of Rs 6,887.

301 billion, reflecting an approximately 21% decline in market capitalization compared to last year.

Foreign investment in the stock market exhibited a net outflow of $355.953 million during the year, which reflects a negative 26% compared to the last year.

Despite all the turbulence, settlements have been executed in a timely manner that depicts strength of risk management in capital market.

During the FY 2018-19, new capital of Rs10.161 billion has been listed on the psx as compared to Rs5.015 billion in FY 2017-18.

During the year M/s Interloop Limited has raised Rs5.02 billion from the capital market making it the largest ever private sector IPO.

