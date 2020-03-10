UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KSE Recorded Decrease Of 19% In FY 2018-19: SECP Report

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:28 PM

KSE recorded decrease of 19% in FY 2018-19: SECP report

The KSE-100 index began the year at 41,910.90 points and ended at 33,901.58 on June 28, 2019, recorded a decrease of almost 19% since the beginning of the year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The KSE-100 index began the year at 41,910.90 points and ended at 33,901.58 on June 28, 2019, recorded a decrease of almost 19% since the beginning of the year.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) annual report, the market touched its lowest level, 32,354.06 on May 20, 2019 and recorded its highest level of 43,638.77 on July 31, 2018.

The average daily turnover was 155.205 million shares and 36.8 million shares in ready and futures market, respectively.

Fiscal year 2018-19 initially witnessed a steady decline followed by partial recovery that lost its impact towards the end, report added.

A total of 544 companies with accumulated paid up capital of Rs1,340.2698 billion are listed on the pakistan stock exchange as on June 30, 2019 with a market capitalization of Rs 6,887.

301 billion, reflecting an approximately 21% decline in market capitalization compared to last year.

Foreign investment in the stock market exhibited a net outflow of $355.953 million during the year, which reflects a negative 26% compared to the last year.

Despite all the turbulence, settlements have been executed in a timely manner that depicts strength of risk management in capital market.

During the FY 2018-19, new capital of Rs10.161 billion has been listed on the psx as compared to Rs5.015 billion in FY 2017-18.

During the year M/s Interloop Limited has raised Rs5.02 billion from the capital market making it the largest ever private sector IPO.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Pakistan Stock Exchange May June July 2018 2019 Market All From Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

US begins military pullout from two Afghan bases

1 minute ago

Dollar Exchange Rate Increases to 72.2 Rubles Afte ..

12 seconds ago

NAB court reserves verdict on Faryal Talpur's plea ..

26 minutes ago

Gulf stocks rally as oil prices recover

19 minutes ago

PML-N's leadership to not be permitted further ext ..

19 minutes ago

Mine Explosion in Southern Afghanistan Kills 1 Sol ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.