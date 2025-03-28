KTH awarded ISO 9001:2015 recertification

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Khyber Teaching Hospital has achieved another remarkable achievement by being awarded the ISO 9001:2015 recertification. This certification is a testament to the high standards of preventive, emergency diagnostic, therapeutic, and health-related medical services provided at the hospital.

This milestone was achieved following a surveillance audit conducted on March 27 and 28, 2025, in which the NQA, on the recommendations of the lead auditor, approved the retention of Khyber Teaching Hospital’s ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The hospital has successfully maintained its excellent quality management system and proven that it is providing world-class medical services.

At the certificate distribution ceremony held on this historic occasion, Dr. Muhammad Zafar Afridi, Hospital Director of Khyber Teaching Hospital, received the certificate from Mr.

Muhammad Akbar, Head of Total Quality System. He congratulated all the hospital staff for their hard work, dedication and professional services. He said that we will leave no stone unturned in taking this hospital towards further development in the light of the orders of the board of Governors.

It is worth mentioning that Khyber Teaching Hospital had first obtained ISO certification in 2021-22, and now after continuously meeting the standards, it has re-obtained this certification through a three-year surveillance audit.

Congratulations to the management and the entire team of Khyber Teaching Hospital on this wonderful achievement! This achievement is a reflection of the commitment to provide quality medical facilities to the patients, and the hospital is committed to further improve its services in the future.