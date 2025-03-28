Open Menu

KTH Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Recertification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM

KTH awarded ISO 9001:2015 recertification

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Khyber Teaching Hospital has achieved another remarkable achievement by being awarded the ISO 9001:2015 recertification. This certification is a testament to the high standards of preventive, emergency diagnostic, therapeutic, and health-related medical services provided at the hospital.

This milestone was achieved following a surveillance audit conducted on March 27 and 28, 2025, in which the NQA, on the recommendations of the lead auditor, approved the retention of Khyber Teaching Hospital’s ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The hospital has successfully maintained its excellent quality management system and proven that it is providing world-class medical services.

At the certificate distribution ceremony held on this historic occasion, Dr. Muhammad Zafar Afridi, Hospital Director of Khyber Teaching Hospital, received the certificate from Mr.

Muhammad Akbar, Head of Total Quality System. He congratulated all the hospital staff for their hard work, dedication and professional services. He said that we will leave no stone unturned in taking this hospital towards further development in the light of the orders of the board of Governors.

It is worth mentioning that Khyber Teaching Hospital had first obtained ISO certification in 2021-22, and now after continuously meeting the standards, it has re-obtained this certification through a three-year surveillance audit.

Congratulations to the management and the entire team of Khyber Teaching Hospital on this wonderful achievement! This achievement is a reflection of the commitment to provide quality medical facilities to the patients, and the hospital is committed to further improve its services in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmar ..

Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO

11 minutes ago
 UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 inju ..

UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..

11 minutes ago
 Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024 ..

Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to hi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..

56 minutes ago
 Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorro ..

Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow

1 hour ago
 DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Aud ..

DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..

1 hour ago
Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition ..

Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards

1 hour ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultura ..

Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme

3 hours ago
 LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance faci ..

LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges

4 hours ago
 The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling I ..

The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..

4 hours ago
 TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global confl ..

TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business