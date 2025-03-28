KTH Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Recertification
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Khyber Teaching Hospital has achieved another remarkable achievement by being awarded the ISO 9001:2015 recertification. This certification is a testament to the high standards of preventive, emergency diagnostic, therapeutic, and health-related medical services provided at the hospital.
This milestone was achieved following a surveillance audit conducted on March 27 and 28, 2025, in which the NQA, on the recommendations of the lead auditor, approved the retention of Khyber Teaching Hospital’s ISO 9001:2015 certification.
The hospital has successfully maintained its excellent quality management system and proven that it is providing world-class medical services.
At the certificate distribution ceremony held on this historic occasion, Dr. Muhammad Zafar Afridi, Hospital Director of Khyber Teaching Hospital, received the certificate from Mr.
Muhammad Akbar, Head of Total Quality System. He congratulated all the hospital staff for their hard work, dedication and professional services. He said that we will leave no stone unturned in taking this hospital towards further development in the light of the orders of the board of Governors.
It is worth mentioning that Khyber Teaching Hospital had first obtained ISO certification in 2021-22, and now after continuously meeting the standards, it has re-obtained this certification through a three-year surveillance audit.
Congratulations to the management and the entire team of Khyber Teaching Hospital on this wonderful achievement! This achievement is a reflection of the commitment to provide quality medical facilities to the patients, and the hospital is committed to further improve its services in the future.
Recent Stories
Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO
UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..
Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..
Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow
DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..
Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards
Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..
Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme
LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
More Stories From Business
-
KTH awarded ISO 9001:2015 recertification6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan must learn from Sweden to cut 164,000 annual smoking deaths, says report6 minutes ago
-
ICCI, Chinese delegation agree to boost trade ties through joint ventures2 hours ago
-
SECP introduces regulatory reforms to enhance corporate governance4 hours ago
-
Key reforms implemented in industrial sector to drive sustainable, export-led Growth4 hours ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices dip by 0.15pc5 hours ago
-
SECP enhances disclosure requirements in fund manager reports6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 202510 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar chairs PITAC meeting to improve quality of technical training22 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strengthening economic ties24 hours ago