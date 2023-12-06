KTH Chairman felicitates Dr. Shahid Hassan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Government of the Russian Federation has nominated Pakistan-origin Dr. Shahid Hassan as the chairman of the Association of Pakistani Graduates from Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) as ambassador of the Russian Federation for Education and Science in recognition of his untiring and devoted services for promoting quality education, besides cementing friendly relations between the two countries.

Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Trade House (KTH) in Pakistan Meher Kashif Younis, in a felicitation letter issued here on Wednesday, said that Dr. Shahid had a long history of devoted and matchless services in arranging different seminars and meetings of educational institutions of both the countries and provided all kinds of assistance to interested stakeholders for signing MoUs and agreements between Pakistan and Russia.

Meher, who is also Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman and Vice President Gold Ring Economic Forum, a strategic think tank, said that this is not only a great honor for Dr. Shahid and his family but also for whole of country. He, on behalf of business community, congratulated Dr. Shahid for earning this laurel and wishing him more honors, success and good health.