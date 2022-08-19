UrduPoint.com

Kuleba Says Calls From German Politicians To Launch Nord Stream 2 Resemble Drug Addiction

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Kuleba Says Calls From German Politicians to Launch Nord Stream 2 Resemble Drug Addiction

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that German politicians' calls for the temporary launch of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline reminded him of the situation with drug addiction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that German politicians' calls for the temporary launch of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline reminded him of the situation with drug addiction.

Earlier in the day, Bundestag Vice Speaker Wolfgang Kubicki said that Germany should immediately launch the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to ensure the country's energy security. However, German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner, commenting on the gas cooperation with Russia, said that the resumption of the Nord Stream 2 project is currently out of the discussion.

"Calls by some German politicians to launch NS2 for a little while and close it later are totally irrational.

This resembles drug addiction, when a person says "Just one last time!" without realizing the devastating consequences of each "last time", Kuleba said on Twitter.

Addiction to Russian gas kills, he added.

Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline project with a capacity to carry 55 billion cubic meters per year, enabling gas transit from Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany. It was implemented by Nord Stream 2 AG with the only shareholder, Russian energy giant Gazprom. The pipeline's construction lasted for three years and was completed in 2021. However, in response to the special operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed a series of sanctions on Russia, with Germany halting certification of the ready-to-operate Nord Stream 2.

