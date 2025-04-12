Kundi for strengthening 3 key sectors to ensure economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi here on Saturday called for empowering key sectors, including business, farming and industry, to drive national progress and lead the country towards economic development.

The governor while speaking at the Gujranwala Expo 2025 highlighted the crucial role of business community, farmers, and industrialists in promoting the national economy.

He praised the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) for successfully organizing the Expo being held from April 11-13, 2025, which had brought together industry leaders, businesses, and innovators to showcase local production, craftsmanship, and innovation.

The governor also commended the recent Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum held in Islamabad, which attracted significant participation from all provinces, including representation from the KP Chief Secretary.

"The forum represented a positive image of Pakistan and presented valuable investment opportunities," he noted.

While acknowledging the challenges faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in passing legislation, Governor Kundi expressed optimism about overcoming these hurdles. He was of the view that there were some politics over the mining and minerals sector in KP, but assured that necessary legislation would be done.

He also highlighted the success of the Chashma Lift Canal Project, made possible through the support of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the Chairman of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

The project has enabled the KP province and residents of Dera Ismail Khan to cultivate wheat on over a million acres of agricultural land, achieving self-sufficiency and even exporting to other countries.

Meanwhile, Gujranwala Expo 2025 continued second day on Saturday as the three-day event showcased a wide array of brands and products from innovation to craftsmanship aimed at boosting local production, promoting exports, and strengthening the domestic economy to reduce reliance on imports.

The Expo provides a valuable platform for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to connect, explore high-quality products, and discover emerging market trends.The three-day event is a premier Business to Business (B2B) trade fair organized by the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

Formally inaugurated on April 11 by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday, the event was attended by prominent government officials, business leaders, ambassadors, traders, and a diverse group of attendees.

At the expo, over 50 stalls have been set up, showcasing a variety of products, including home appliances, sanitary items, edibles, beauty products, cutlery, LED lights, dresses, plastic goods, paints, and products related to the electrical industry.