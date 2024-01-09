Kunwar visits Gujranwala business center

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Kunwar Muhammad Dilshad has said that Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has established a Business Facilitation Center in Gujranwala to provide facilities to businessmen.

The business community should take advantage of this facility, he added.

These views were expressed by Kunwar Muhammad Dilshad on the occasion of his visit to Gujranwala Business Center, according to a handout issued here Tuesday.

He said that Gujranwala is the third largest industrial city of Punjab.

The recommendations of the business community regarding the difficulties faced by the entrepreneurs will be sent not only to the Punjab but also to the Federal government so that these problems can be solved and the overall exports of the country can be further increased.

Regarding access to new markets, he said that there is a demand for Pakistani products in the Central Asian states. Gujranwala Business Center should exhibit its products in these countries. Punjab and federal governments will provide all possible facilities in this regard, he added.