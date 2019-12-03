UrduPoint.com
Kurds in Syria Announce Another Redeployment of US-led Coalition Forces - SDF Spokesman

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have announced a redeployment of troops of the US-led international coalition in the northeastern Jazira Region in Syria, SDF spokesman Kino Gabriel said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik in the early hours of Tuesday.

On Monday, Kurdish media reported that SDF forces and the US-led coalition had redeployed their troops to the Syrian cities of Al-Hasakah, Qamishli, Al-Malikiyah and Deir ez-Zor to protect oil fields.

"The Syrian Democratic Forces together with the international coalition have completed the redeployment in the Jazira region (the cities of Hasakah, Qamishli, Dayrik [Kurdish name for Al-Malikiyah]) and Deir ez-Zor, and continue joint work to track down the 'dormant cells' of the Islamic State [terrorist group, banned in Russia]," Gabriel said.

The SDF spokesman added that the Syrian Democratic Forces and the US-led coalition were also protecting oil and gas fields in the above-mentioned areas.

On November 6, the SDF announced that they had resumed cooperation with the US-led international coalition in Syria, which is operating in the country without the approval of the Syrian government. In October, the United States decided to withdraw troops from northeastern Syria, right before Turkey started an offensive against Kurdish forces in the region. Soon after, Washington agreed to a ceasefire with Ankara.

At the end of November US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey announced that the US military was going to continue supporting the Kurdish-led SDF in keeping the oil in Syria out of the reach of the Islamic State terrorist group.

