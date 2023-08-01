Open Menu

Kuwait Airways Records 30-pct Growth In H1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Kuwait Airways records 30-pct growth in H1

KUWAIT CITY, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Flag carrier Kuwait Airways registered a 30-percent increase in passenger ticket and onboard revenues for the first half of 2023 from the same period last year, official KUNA news agency reported Monday.

The first six months saw passenger traffic onboard the "Blue Bird," the airline's fleet, jump by 45 percent, while flight operation capacity increased by 34 percent, the report quoted Kuwait Airways Chairman Ali Al-Dukhan's statement as saying.

Flight schedule punctuality was at roughly 81 percent, said the report, adding the national carrier runs direct flights to some 58 destinations worldwide.

The carrier planned to launch more flight routes in line with its expansion plan, said the KUNA report, citing chief executive Maan Razougi.

