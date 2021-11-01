UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Backs Current Output Pace Under OPEC+ Deal - Oil Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:54 PM

Kuwait Backs Current Output Pace Under OPEC+ Deal - Oil Ministry

Kuwait supports the existing terms of the OPEC+ agreement with gradual monthly rise in oil production by 400,000 barrels per day, taking into account possible new challenges next year, the country's oil ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Kuwait supports the existing terms of the OPEC+ agreement with gradual monthly rise in oil production by 400,000 barrels per day, taking into account possible new challenges next year, the country's oil ministry said on Monday.

"His Excellency Oil Minister Dr. Mohammad Al-Fares supports the agreement on monthly production build-up, which was adopted at the 19th ministerial meeting of OPEC+ in July 2021," the ministry said on Twitter.

Further work within this strategy ensures sufficient supply and has proved its effectiveness in establishing stability in the oil market, according to the ministry.

"Al-Fares noted that challenges still remain on the markets, which is especially true for 2022. This substantiates the gradual continuation of the production build-up, according to the agreement, which is important for meeting the needs of the market," the oil ministry added.

The OPEC+ reduced oil production in May 2020 over low demand amid the pandemic. In line with the agreement that entered into force in August, the alliance plans to abandon its commitments on reduced production by late September 2022. The OPEC+ members support the terms of the deal despite the shortage in the oil market and record prices on the fossil fuel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Twitter Kuwait Oil Alliance May July August September 2020 Market Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE sends food and medical supplies to Ethiopia

UAE sends food and medical supplies to Ethiopia

43 minutes ago
 ENOC’s Service Station of the Future awarded LEE ..

ENOC’s Service Station of the Future awarded LEED Platinum certification

58 minutes ago
 Corona positivity ratio in KP further drops

Corona positivity ratio in KP further drops

4 minutes ago
 Pak-Kazakh bilateral trade increases

Pak-Kazakh bilateral trade increases

4 minutes ago
 Transnistria Leader Says Gas Supplies From Russia ..

Transnistria Leader Says Gas Supplies From Russia Sufficient

8 minutes ago
 Vice President of European Democracy and Demograph ..

Vice President of European Democracy and Demography Commission lauds Women’s P ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.