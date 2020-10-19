UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Backs OPEC Effort To Restore Stability On International Oil Market - Oil Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 06:46 PM

Kuwait Backs OPEC Effort to Restore Stability on International Oil Market - Oil Minister

Kuwait has pledged its support to OPEC member countries in their efforts to re-establish stability on the international oil market in the wake of a sharp drop in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the state-run KUNA news agency reported on Monday, citing Oil Minister Khaled Al-Fadhel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Kuwait has pledged its support to OPEC member countries in their efforts to re-establish stability on the international oil market in the wake of a sharp drop in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the state-run KUNA news agency reported on Monday, citing Oil Minister Khaled Al-Fadhel.

Al-Fadhel, who also serves as Acting Minister of Electricity and Water, made the statement ahead of a virtual meeting of the OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), scheduled to take place later on Monday.

According to the report, the Kuwaiti minister has high expectations from the meeting and hopes that it will result in a continuous cooperation between OPEC members and non-cartel producers, known together as the OPEC+ alliance.

The upcoming JMMC meeting will discuss the progress of collective oil output cuts, agreed by OPEC+ in April. Such meetings are held monthly so the alliance can monitor members' compliance with agreed quotas.

Under the current OPEC+ deal, the signatories committed to cutting production by 23 percent in May-June, then by 18 percent from July to December, and by 14 percent thereafter until April 2022, with the baseline level set on October 2018 production level. Russia, Saudi Arabia and Mexico were each assigned a special production quota.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Water Russia Kuwait Oil Progress Alliance Saudi Arabia Mexico April July October December 2018 Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tadweer announces results of pest control operatio ..

6 minutes ago

Emirati delegation visits Israel to discuss agricu ..

6 minutes ago

Govt asked to avert forthcoming food crisis throug ..

16 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, DP World, Zoological Society of L ..

36 minutes ago

UAE has taken regional lead in supporting transiti ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Customs supports economic decision making wi ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.