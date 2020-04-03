UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Backs Saudi Arabia's Call For Emergency Meeting Of Oil Producing Nations - Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:16 PM

Kuwait Backs Saudi Arabia's Call for Emergency Meeting of Oil Producing Nations - Minister

Kuwait backs Saudi Arabia's initiative to call an emergency meeting of oil producing countries to stabilize the crashing market, Oil Minister Khaled Ali Al-Fadhel told the KUNA news agency on Friday, noting that they would welcome non-OPEC countries joining it

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Kuwait backs Saudi Arabia's initiative to call an emergency meeting of oil producing countries to stabilize the crashing market, Oil Minister Khaled Ali Al-Fadhel told the KUNA news agency on Friday, noting that they would welcome non-OPEC countries joining it.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia called for an urgent meeting that would include not only OPEC+ members but also oil producers who had not been a part of the format.

"Kuwait supports the call of the friendly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to convene an emergency meeting of oil producers to stabilize oil markets and welcomes the idea so that more non-OPEC countries could join the meeting to strike any future agreement to cut output," the minister said.

