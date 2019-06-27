Kuwait Favors Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Cut Deal Until End of 2019 - Oil Minister

Kuwait is in favor of extending the deal on oil output cut of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel producers until the end of 2019, Kuwaiti Oil Minister Khaled Fadhel said Thursday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Kuwait is in favor of extending the deal on oil output cut of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel producers until the end of 2019 , Kuwaiti Oil Minister Khaled Fadhel said Thursday.

"Kuwait supports all ongoing efforts to return stability and balance to the oil markets. Kuwait's position at the OPEC meeting in the beginning of the next month will be about supporting the extension of the oil output cut until the end of 2019," the minister said as quoted by the Kuwait news Agency.