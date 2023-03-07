UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Has Not Lost Oil Sales To Russia In Asia Market - CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Kuwait Has Not Lost Oil Sales to Russia in Asia Market - CEO

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation has not lost any oil market share in Asia to Russia, the company's CEO Nawaf Al-Sabah said on Tuesday.

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation has not lost any oil market share in Asia to Russia, the company's CEO Nawaf Al-Sabah said on Tuesday.

"We have not lost a single barrel of market share in Asia, all of our crude is essentially sold in Asia right now, we have not lost a single barrel of market share," Sabah said at a press conference during the CERAWeek annual energy gathering.

Sabah emphasized that Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's customers are loyal and relations with them have been established over decades.

In addition, Sabah said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation has been able to capture market share in Europe as the region seeks to strengthen its energy security.

After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the countries of the so-called collective West have actively searched for ways to limit Russia's energy-related income, notably from oil and gas, after Moscow started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The effort culminated with the West imposing a $60 price-cap on Russian oil on December 5.

In response, Moscow banned the supply of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap.

US Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk said last month that the price cap imposed on Russian oil has benefited countries around the world because it has kept purchasing costs low, including for countries in Africa and Latin America.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Kuwait Company Oil David Price February December Gas Market All From Share Asia

Recent Stories

French President honours Dubai Police Commander-in ..

French President honours Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief

10 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Microsoft’s Vice ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Microsoft’s Vice Chair and President

10 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says 90 Russian Prisoners ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says 90 Russian Prisoners of War Returned From Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 EU Gives Canada Partner Status in Export Controls, ..

EU Gives Canada Partner Status in Export Controls, Sanctions Against Russia - Tr ..

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi du ..

Mohammed bin Rashid speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi during Emirati astronaut’s fir ..

25 minutes ago
 HBL  PSL 8: United beat Sultans by two wickets

HBL  PSL 8: United beat Sultans by two wickets

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.