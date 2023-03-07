Kuwait Has Not Lost Oil Sales to Russia in Asia Market - CEO

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation has not lost any oil market share in Asia to Russia, the company's CEO Nawaf Al-Sabah said on Tuesday.

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation has not lost any oil market share in Asia to Russia, the company's CEO Nawaf Al-Sabah said on Tuesday.

"We have not lost a single barrel of market share in Asia, all of our crude is essentially sold in Asia right now, we have not lost a single barrel of market share," Sabah said at a press conference during the CERAWeek annual energy gathering.

Sabah emphasized that Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's customers are loyal and relations with them have been established over decades.

In addition, Sabah said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation has been able to capture market share in Europe as the region seeks to strengthen its energy security.

After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the countries of the so-called collective West have actively searched for ways to limit Russia's energy-related income, notably from oil and gas, after Moscow started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The effort culminated with the West imposing a $60 price-cap on Russian oil on December 5.

In response, Moscow banned the supply of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap.

US Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk said last month that the price cap imposed on Russian oil has benefited countries around the world because it has kept purchasing costs low, including for countries in Africa and Latin America.