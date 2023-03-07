UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Petroleum CEO Al-Sabah Says Chinese Oil Demand Uptick 'Sustainable'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 11:45 PM

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The spike in Chinese demand for oil is sustainable despite concerns it will tighten global supply, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's CEO Nawaf Al-Sabah said on Tuesday.

"When people said whether the Chinese demand uptick that's happening right now is sustainable or not...it is a sustainable demand," Sabah said during a press conference at CERAWeek.

Moreover, Sabah said the Kuwaiti oil firm will be able to make additional supply available as demand increases.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation sells over 600,000 barrels of crude oil to China, he added.

Chinese demand is expected to grow after the Chinese government targeted a 5% growth rate this year as Beijing has rolled back pandemic-related measures.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the West Texas Intermediate crude lists a barrel at $78.03, down $2.43, while Brent crude lists a barrel at $83.93, down $2.25.

