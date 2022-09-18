UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Seeks To Double Gas Production To One Billion Cubic Feet - Oil Corporation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Kuwait Seeks to Double Gas Production to One Billion Cubic Feet - Oil Corporation

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) Kuwait is planning to ramp up natural gas production from around 1.4 million to 2.8 million cubic meters per day (500 million to 1 billion cubic feet), Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's CEO Nawaf Saud al-Sabah said on Sunday.

"We are working to increase gas production in Kuwait to keep up with growing global demand and provide new investment opportunities for petrochemicals. The volume of free gas production is currently over 500 million cubic feet, and the goal is to reach one billion cubic feet," the CEO was quoted as saying by the Al Raya newspaper.

He added that Kuwait is geared to reach this staggering figure as part of its strategic plans, given the country's existing export capacities.

Nawaf Saud al-Sabah noted that Kuwait plans to "maintain current levels of oil output, in accordance with the quota agreed by oil-producing countries, OPEC+, and has the capabilities to increase crude oil production when the market needs it."

OPEC+ groups the original 13 OPEC members, led by Saudi Arabia, with ten non-OPEC oil producers, including Russia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Kuwait Oil Saudi Arabia Saud Gas Sunday Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

11 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

21 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

21 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

21 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.