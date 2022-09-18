Kuwait Seeks to Double Gas Production to One Billion Cubic Feet - Oil Corporation

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) Kuwait is planning to ramp up natural gas production from around 1.4 million to 2.8 million cubic meters per day (500 million to 1 billion cubic feet), Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's CEO Nawaf Saud al-Sabah said on Sunday.

"We are working to increase gas production in Kuwait to keep up with growing global demand and provide new investment opportunities for petrochemicals. The volume of free gas production is currently over 500 million cubic feet, and the goal is to reach one billion cubic feet," the CEO was quoted as saying by the Al Raya newspaper.

He added that Kuwait is geared to reach this staggering figure as part of its strategic plans, given the country's existing export capacities.

Nawaf Saud al-Sabah noted that Kuwait plans to "maintain current levels of oil output, in accordance with the quota agreed by oil-producing countries, OPEC+, and has the capabilities to increase crude oil production when the market needs it."

OPEC+ groups the original 13 OPEC members, led by Saudi Arabia, with ten non-OPEC oil producers, including Russia.