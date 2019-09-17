Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Urges Army to Double Security Provisions Amid Saudi Aramco Attack

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah Khaled Sabah on Tuesday called upon the country's army to double its efforts to protect Kuwait from any potential danger after the oil facilities of neighboring Saudi Arabia were hit by drone attacks

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah Khaled Sabah on Tuesday called upon the country's army to double its efforts to protect Kuwait from any potential danger after the oil facilities of neighboring Saudi Arabia were hit by drone attacks.

"We need to be prepared to face any events which lead to the destabilization of security and stability in the country and the region," Sabah was quoted as saying by the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

According to the broadcaster, the minister stressed the importance "of doubling the efforts to defend the country from any potential dangers."

On Sunday, a drone attack on Saudi Aramco forced the Saudi Arabian national oil company to shut down its Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, thus cutting the net oil output by more than half. The Iran-backed military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, claimed responsibility for the attack.