UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Urges Army To Double Security Provisions Amid Saudi Aramco Attack

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:49 PM

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Urges Army to Double Security Provisions Amid Saudi Aramco Attack

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah Khaled Sabah on Tuesday called upon the country's army to double its efforts to protect Kuwait from any potential danger after the oil facilities of neighboring Saudi Arabia were hit by drone attacks

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah Khaled Sabah on Tuesday called upon the country's army to double its efforts to protect Kuwait from any potential danger after the oil facilities of neighboring Saudi Arabia were hit by drone attacks.

"We need to be prepared to face any events which lead to the destabilization of security and stability in the country and the region," Sabah was quoted as saying by the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

According to the broadcaster, the minister stressed the importance "of doubling the efforts to defend the country from any potential dangers."

On Sunday, a drone attack on Saudi Aramco forced the Saudi Arabian national oil company to shut down its Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, thus cutting the net oil output by more than half. The Iran-backed military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Drone Attack Army Yemen Kuwait Company Oil Saudi Lead Saudi Arabia Sunday From

Recent Stories

Training and media opportunities schedule of Pakis ..

22 minutes ago

Provincial Adviser, Bushra Rind inspects Taktu Hou ..

53 seconds ago

Family court summons actor Mohsin Abbas, wife for ..

55 seconds ago

Call for promoting ADR to maintain cordial busines ..

58 seconds ago

Capital Development Authority retrieves 350 kanal ..

1 minute ago

Govt to establish special media tribunals to settl ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.