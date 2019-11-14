Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has submitted the resignation of his government to Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwait News Agency said on Thursday

KUWAIT CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has submitted the resignation of his government to Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwait news Agency said on Thursday.

The resignation was submitted by the prime minister to "rearrange the government tasks," Tareq Al-Mizrem, official spokesman of the government, said in a statement without giving further details.

The resignation comes amid a series of requests for members of the government in parliament.

Kuwait experiences frequent cabinet reshuffles, with the latest cabinet formed less than two years ago.