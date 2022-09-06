Kwasi Kwarteng, who until now served as the UK secretary of state at the energy department, has been appointed as the chancellor of the exchequer, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday

"The Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP @KwasiKwarteng has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer @HMTreasury," the office tweeted.