Kwarteng Appointed As UK Chancellor Of Exchequer - Prime Minister's Office

September 06, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Kwasi Kwarteng, who until now served as the UK secretary of state at the energy department, has been appointed as the chancellor of the exchequer, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.

"The Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP @KwasiKwarteng has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer @HMTreasury," the office tweeted.

