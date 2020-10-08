(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz cabinet told Sputnik on Thursday that it demanded that all the state authorities operate as usual and staffers remain at their workplaces.

Earlier in the day, heads of sub-units of the Kyrgyz government held a meeting to discuss their operation amid the unrest.

They also discussed the administration of the Federal budget in light of the looming peak in external debt payment and ongoing debt restructuring effort.

"All the relevant governmental agencies were tasked with performing duties in accordance with the established procedure and remaining at their workplaces," a spokesman for the Kygyz cabinet said.

The Kyrgyz government will fulfill all the social obligations "despite difficulties," the spokesman assured.