Kyrgyz businessmen want to collaborate with Pakistani counterparts, says Meher Kashif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan, Meher Kashif Younis said on Sunday that tremendous positive

response from Kyrgyzstan entrepreneurs to Pakistani counterpart underscores the potential for

deeper economic ties between the two countries.

Sharing the outcome of his recent two-week long visit to Kyrgyzstan with a delegation of exporters

and importers led by Chaudhry Faran Shahid Arain here, he said the Pakistani trade delegation

under his leadership remained engaged in a series of fruitful and result-oriented meetings with

representatives from both the private and public sectors. The Primary focus was on exploring

avenues for cooperation in key sectors, notably pharmaceuticals, textiles and education etc.

He said the response from Kyrgyz counterparts was overwhelmingly positive, reflecting a shared

enthusiasm for collaboration.

Meher said that beyond these specific sectors, the delegation also emphasized the importance

of strengthening overall bilateral trade cooperation between the two countries. By building upon

existing economic ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration, they aimed to enhance

mutual prosperity and contribute to regional stability.

He said as both countries continue to navigate the complexities of the global economy, partnerships

built on mutual respect, trust, and shared objectives would be instrumental in realizing their collective

economic aspirations.

This visit marked a significant step towards realizing those goals and lays the

groundwork for a more robust and enduring partnership between the both countries. He said the

pharmaceutical industry holds promise for mutual growth and development, with both countries

recognizing the potential for partnerships in research, manufacturing and distribution. By leveraging

each others strengths and resources, they can enhance access to essential medicines and contribute

to the healthcare infrastructure of their respective nations.

Meher Kashif Younis, who is also Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Trade House Lahore, added that textile

sector also presents opportunities for synergies in production, technology exchange, and market access.

Both Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan boast rich textile traditions and a skilled workforce, making collaboration

in this area particularly advantageous. He was of the view that joint ventures could lead to the creation

of high-quality products competitively priced for both domestic and international markets.