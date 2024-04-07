Kyrgyz Businessmen Want To Collaborate With Pakistani Counterparts, Says Meher Kashif
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan, Meher Kashif Younis said on Sunday that tremendous positive
response from Kyrgyzstan entrepreneurs to Pakistani counterpart underscores the potential for
deeper economic ties between the two countries.
Sharing the outcome of his recent two-week long visit to Kyrgyzstan with a delegation of exporters
and importers led by Chaudhry Faran Shahid Arain here, he said the Pakistani trade delegation
under his leadership remained engaged in a series of fruitful and result-oriented meetings with
representatives from both the private and public sectors. The Primary focus was on exploring
avenues for cooperation in key sectors, notably pharmaceuticals, textiles and education etc.
He said the response from Kyrgyz counterparts was overwhelmingly positive, reflecting a shared
enthusiasm for collaboration.
Meher said that beyond these specific sectors, the delegation also emphasized the importance
of strengthening overall bilateral trade cooperation between the two countries. By building upon
existing economic ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration, they aimed to enhance
mutual prosperity and contribute to regional stability.
He said as both countries continue to navigate the complexities of the global economy, partnerships
built on mutual respect, trust, and shared objectives would be instrumental in realizing their collective
economic aspirations.
This visit marked a significant step towards realizing those goals and lays the
groundwork for a more robust and enduring partnership between the both countries. He said the
pharmaceutical industry holds promise for mutual growth and development, with both countries
recognizing the potential for partnerships in research, manufacturing and distribution. By leveraging
each others strengths and resources, they can enhance access to essential medicines and contribute
to the healthcare infrastructure of their respective nations.
Meher Kashif Younis, who is also Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Trade House Lahore, added that textile
sector also presents opportunities for synergies in production, technology exchange, and market access.
Both Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan boast rich textile traditions and a skilled workforce, making collaboration
in this area particularly advantageous. He was of the view that joint ventures could lead to the creation
of high-quality products competitively priced for both domestic and international markets.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
More Stories From Business
-
PFC delegation to participate in Canton Fair China10 minutes ago
-
Hybrid seed association wants representation in NSDRA to end seed mafia19 minutes ago
-
China's Tianjin sees retail sales boom during Qingming holiday3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 20245 hours ago
-
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 workers14 hours ago
-
FPCCI for increasing tax-to-GDP ratio by broadening of tax base16 hours ago
-
LCCI for resolving Kiryana merchants' problems on priority19 hours ago
-
SCCI urges PIA to resume Peshawar-Karachi operations20 hours ago
-
Commissioner orders check on price hike during Eid days21 hours ago
-
Encroachments removed21 hours ago
-
Bed-capacity in Children Hospital to be expanded up to 450: Commissioner21 hours ago